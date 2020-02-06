Insider Selling: Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Insider Sells £336,389.04 in Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) insider Peter Truscott sold 67,548 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.55), for a total value of £336,389.04 ($442,500.71).

CRST stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 505.50 ($6.65). 395,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 330.60 ($4.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 508.27 ($6.69). The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 445.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 393.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a GBX 21.80 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRST shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 412 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 439.82 ($5.79).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

