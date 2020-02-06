Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Major Shareholder Buys $12,682.17 in Stock

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular bought 15,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $12,682.17. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 280 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $221.20.

On Monday, January 27th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 20,760 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $16,192.80.

On Friday, January 17th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 17,300 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $13,321.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 40,949 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,349.71.

On Monday, January 13th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 5,079 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $3,961.62.

On Friday, January 10th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 25,641 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $19,999.98.

Shares of ISIG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,779. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

