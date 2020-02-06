Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Director Acquires $1,037,036.00 in Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00.

Intel stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,941,836. The stock has a market cap of $279.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 762.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,881 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

