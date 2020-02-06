Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.8% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 293,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 49,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Intel by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,706,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,941,836. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.67. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $279.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

