International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Increased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 129.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in International Paper by 83.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in International Paper by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP traded up $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $44.04. 4,525,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.