Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Invesco in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. William Blair also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Invesco has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 77.1% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

