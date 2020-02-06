Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Booking (BKNG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG):

1/31/2020 – Booking had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

1/24/2020 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2020 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Booking had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $2,350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,240.00.

1/8/2020 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/20/2019 – Booking had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $2,300.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,939.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,010.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,964.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

