Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Compass Group (CPG)

Compass Group (LON: CPG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/6/2020 – Compass Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/6/2020 – Compass Group was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2020 – Compass Group is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/29/2020 – Compass Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

1/23/2020 – Compass Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2020 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Compass Group was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “underperform” rating.

CPG traded up GBX 51.50 ($0.68) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,958 ($25.76). The company had a trading volume of 2,943,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. Compass Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion and a PE ratio of 28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,907.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,980.44.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Compass Group plc will post 8973.0003739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 26.90 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $13.10. Compass Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

In related news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total transaction of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

