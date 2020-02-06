Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ralph Lauren (RL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) recently:

2/5/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $135.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

2/4/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Ralph Lauren is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $128.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $134.00.

1/24/2020 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2020 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren’s shares have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months, owing to strong momentum, following its second-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Notably, the company’s sales and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year in the fiscal second quarter. Results benefited from strength in international markets, fueled by sales growth in Europe and Asia. Also, a stringent cost discipline and margin expansion as well as modest growth in North America digital revenues aided results. Further, continued investment in brand elevation and other endeavors bodes well. However, escalating headwinds in Hong Kong are likely to hurt sales in fiscal 2020. Moreover, soft wholesale business and lower digital sales to international shoppers are likely to mar revenues for the North America business in the near term.”

1/3/2020 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:RL opened at $122.51 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.24. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $343,495.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,351 shares of company stock valued at $24,197,085. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,681,000 after buying an additional 91,274 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,804,000 after buying an additional 65,167 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

