Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Antofagasta (ANTO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Antofagasta (LON: ANTO):

2/5/2020 – Antofagasta was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 840 ($11.05).

1/30/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 910 ($11.97). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 940 ($12.37). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Antofagasta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Antofagasta had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/23/2020 – Antofagasta had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/23/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 850 ($11.18). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 790 ($10.39). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/21/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 750 ($9.87). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Antofagasta was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 840 ($11.05).

1/13/2020 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/9/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 840 ($11.05). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/19/2019 – Antofagasta was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “reduce” rating. They now have a GBX 835 ($10.98) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 820 ($10.79).

12/17/2019 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 780 ($10.26). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 700 ($9.21). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Antofagasta was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target on the stock.

Shares of ANTO stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 880.80 ($11.59). 1,386,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. Antofagasta plc has a twelve month low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 915.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 889.45.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

