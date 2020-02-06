Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW):

2/1/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $57.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

1/30/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $77.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $85.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.00.

1/15/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akin to the past few quarters, C.H. Robinson's fourth-quarter 2019 performance might have been hurt by bleak revenues due to the weak pricing and soft freight volumes. Notably, revenues declined 7.8% year over year in the first nine months of 2019, due to volume softness. In the global forwarding market, the company is witnessing air and ocean volume declines due to weak demand on account of the trade tensions. Amid bleak freight scenario, excess truck capacity has been weighing on the company’s truckload volumes. C.H. Robinson's high capital expenditures are an added concern. However, we are impressed with C.H. Robinson's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. We are encouraged by the company's growth-by-acquisition policy too. The company's efforts to control debts are encouraging as well.”

1/8/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/6/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $57.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $92.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

