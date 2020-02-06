Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Elbit Systems (ESLT)

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/6/2020 – Elbit Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2020 – Elbit Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/27/2020 – Elbit Systems is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Elbit Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Elbit Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/24/2019 – Elbit Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $154.79 on Thursday. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $125.01 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

