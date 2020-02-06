Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) recently:

2/6/2020 – KKR & Co Inc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

2/3/2020 – KKR & Co Inc had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

2/3/2020 – KKR & Co Inc was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – KKR & Co Inc had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2020 – KKR & Co Inc is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – KKR & Co Inc had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – KKR & Co Inc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

1/30/2020 – KKR & Co Inc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

1/17/2020 – KKR & Co Inc had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – KKR & Co Inc is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – KKR & Co Inc was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/19/2019 – KKR & Co Inc had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – KKR & Co Inc had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.70.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

