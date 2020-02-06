Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.03 EPS

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($1.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 2,205.52%. The company had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million.

IO stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.51. 19,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,701. Ion Geophysical has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $83.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ion Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

