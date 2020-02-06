IPG Photonics (IPGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $140.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 9.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.95. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $113.67 and a 52 week high of $182.17.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,545,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,564,714.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. ValuEngine lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.18.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

