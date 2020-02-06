IPSEN S A/S (IPSEY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of IPSEN S A/S stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.52. IPSEN S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82.

Get IPSEN S A/S alerts:

IPSEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered IPSEN S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IPSEN S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. IPSEN S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About IPSEN S A/S

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for IPSEN S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPSEN S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.