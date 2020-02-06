Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Acquires 15,200 Shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.10% of Innoviva worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 152,391 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Innoviva by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Innoviva by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 273,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 183,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:INVA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 110.18 and a current ratio of 110.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. Innoviva Inc has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a return on equity of 168.69% and a net margin of 141.80%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Innoviva Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

