Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Cuts Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 42,929 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 171,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 70,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 35,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.43. Perrigo Company PLC has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $60.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $120,957.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $100,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,546.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $347,865. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

