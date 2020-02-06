Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). Iridium Communications reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

IRDM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of IRDM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,144. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,403,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 113.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 38.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

