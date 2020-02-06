Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $755,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,833 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

