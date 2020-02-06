iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.69. 44,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,235. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.57 and a 12-month high of $114.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

