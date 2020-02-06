iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,886,000 after buying an additional 103,776 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,733,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 955,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,717,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,632,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 694,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,226,000 after buying an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.04. The stock had a trading volume of 43,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,075. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.22. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $180.29 and a 52 week high of $210.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

