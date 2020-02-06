iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Partnervest Advisory Services LLC

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.66. The stock had a trading volume of 874,126 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.80. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

