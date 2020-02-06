iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Healthcare ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IXJ stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $70.64. 12,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,533. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $70.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.