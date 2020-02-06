James R. Mitchell Purchases 3,500 Shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Director James R. Mitchell purchased 3,500 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00.

HomeStreet stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 95,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.96 million, a PE ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.76. HomeStreet Inc has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,360,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 428,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,726,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after buying an additional 32,525 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 141,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 265,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 53,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

