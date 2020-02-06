Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cabot in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Shares of CBT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.08. 481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,669. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cabot has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,176,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

