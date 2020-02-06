Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cummins in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will earn $3.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.65.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.24.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.61. 3,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,372. Cummins has a 12 month low of $141.14 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,252,000 after buying an additional 1,651,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after acquiring an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 136,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,374,000 after acquiring an additional 98,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,506,000 after acquiring an additional 94,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

