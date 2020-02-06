Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $5.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $18.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $23.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $862.61.

CMG traded up $7.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $861.01. 60,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $857.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $816.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $519.09 and a 1 year high of $893.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,288,000 after acquiring an additional 61,380 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48,593 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,055.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,737,000 after acquiring an additional 46,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $22,640,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

