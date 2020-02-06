Jewel (JWL) Market Cap Reaches $22.81 Million

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00004285 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Jewel has a market cap of $22.81 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jewel has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jewel alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.64 or 0.03027703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00209806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029609 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00132698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.