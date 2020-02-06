JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.45 Per Share

JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JPE stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 917.50 ($12.07). 2,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,309. The stock has a market cap of $278.61 million and a P/E ratio of -611.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 868.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 832.41. JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 has a 52-week low of GBX 7.86 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 914.85 ($12.03).

About JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

