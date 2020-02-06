JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10

JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPEI stock traded down GBX 1.07 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 110.50 ($1.45). 4,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.52 million and a PE ratio of 4.98. JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 has a 1-year low of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 112.99 ($1.49).

JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 Company Profile

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

