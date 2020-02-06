Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JMIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Renaissance Capital started coverage on Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE JMIA opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $430.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $9,705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,377,000. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

