Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 1,221 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,502,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000.

Shares of SOXX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.84. The stock had a trading volume of 254,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,954. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.96. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $173.86 and a 1-year high of $267.93.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

