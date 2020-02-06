Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 5,634 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $403,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 620,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,670,000 after buying an additional 120,526 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 444,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.15. 2,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,392. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

