Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 1,369 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.22. 1,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.53. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.