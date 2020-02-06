Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 3,346 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCIT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,717. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $93.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.