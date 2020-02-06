Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,103 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for 1.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.22% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Shares of PSQ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.71. 67,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,632. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.