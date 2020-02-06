Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.2% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Partners HealthCare System Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at $179,027,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,303,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,887,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $89,138,000. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation now owns 930,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,588,000 after purchasing an additional 261,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 327.7% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 452,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 346,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.96. 115,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,055. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $68.43 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.87.

