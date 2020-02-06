Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,336.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787,482 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,317,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,661,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,484,000 after purchasing an additional 181,362 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,021,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,937,000 after purchasing an additional 152,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,326,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,973,000 after purchasing an additional 127,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,327. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

