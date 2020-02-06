Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. ProShares Short Russell2000 accounts for 2.0% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.03% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,979,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.62. 3,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,612. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $42.94.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

