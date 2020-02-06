Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 82,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 134,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

MDYV traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.47. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,738. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.