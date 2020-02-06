Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.74% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBP. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

PBP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,563. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82.

