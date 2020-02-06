Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,423 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA IGSB remained flat at $$53.90 during trading hours on Thursday. 12,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,158. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $54.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

