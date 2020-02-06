Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,994. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $137.12 and a 12-month high of $169.35.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

