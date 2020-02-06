Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 3,844 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,756 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 629,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,459 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 124,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period.

VT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.47. The stock had a trading volume of 110,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,461. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

