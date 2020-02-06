Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $634.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.47. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 9,855.14% and a negative return on equity of 188.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,470,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 320,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 274,891 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 980.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 217,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.