Kelly Services (KELYA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Kelly Services to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kelly Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $678.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $443,523.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,066.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $178,661.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,458.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,843 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

