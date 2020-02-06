Kelly Services (KELYB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

NASDAQ KELYB opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $633.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.65. Kelly Services has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $29.43.

KELYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

