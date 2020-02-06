Kenneth J. Mahon Acquires 10,000 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) CEO Kenneth J. Mahon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $196,900.00.

Shares of DCOM stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.69. 187,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,049. The company has a market capitalization of $703.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCOM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

