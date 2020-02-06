KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Seagate Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the data storage provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s FY2020 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.

STX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.32. 268,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,817. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,713,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,188,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 994,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after acquiring an additional 208,056 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,573,000 after acquiring an additional 188,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 651,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 118,587 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 650,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 38,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $320,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,445.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $11,358,243. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

